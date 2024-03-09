Liverpool set to face competition from PL rivals for €80m-rated defender - Reports

Liverpool are set to contend with domestic rivals Newcastle United for the services of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 20-year-old has made heads turn with a series of impressive performances at the heart of defence for the Primeira Liga leaders. In 26 games across competitions - starting 25 - he has contributed two goals and an assist and helped keep five clean sheets.

Overall, he has three goals and an assist in 43 games for Sporting since making his senior debut last season. As per O Jogo (via Caught Offside), the Reds and Magpies are interested in the player, who has a €80 million release clause and is contracted with Sporting till 2027.

The 20-year-old could fit in at either club but might not immediately walk into the playing XI. With Joel Matip running out of contract at Anfield this summer, Diomande could be a superb investment for the future.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are looking for a defensive partner for Sven Bottman to address their leaky defence. They have conceded 45 times in 27 games in the Premier League, where they are 15 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa (55), with the Reds leading the pile with 63 points.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb campaign. Having won the EFL Cup, they lead the Premier League with 11 games to go.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also into the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they play Manchester United away on March 16. Meanwhile, they also have a foot in the UEFA Europa League last-eight following a rousing 5-1 win over Sparta Praha in the Round of 16 first leg away from home in midweek.

The Reds are next in action at home to Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Sunday (March 10). The reverse fixture at the Etihad ended 1-1, with Erling Haaland's first-half strike getting cancelled out by the currently injured Trent Alexander-Arnold 10 minutes from time.