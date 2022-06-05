Liverpool set to fend off competition from Leeds United to complete second signing of summer - Reports

Liverpool are set to sign Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, fending off Leeds United's interest in the player. As per journalist Alan Nixon (via Inside Futbol), the 18-year-old Scot is set to sign a long-term deal with the Reds.

Ramsay impressed in the 2021-22 season, making 33 appearances for Aberdeen across competitions. He has scored one goal and made nine assists.

He's currently on holiday in Dubai. Once he's back this week, talks are expected to pace up with the Anfield outfit as Ramsay is set to join Fabio Carvalho as the club's second summer signing.

It came down to Ramsay's choice between Liverpool and Leeds United as the two clubs fought for his signature. The youngster chose the Reds to progress his career further.

The 18-year-old could be an able backup to first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds lack depth in the right-back position, as Klopp often turns to the versatile James Milner or centre-back Joe Gomez when Alexander-Arnold is injured.

Ramsay would look to impress Klopp in the Reds' pre-season friendlies in Bangkok and Singapore.

Liverpool looking to sign Raphinha this summer

The Reds are looking to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

As per journalist DaveOCKOP, Mane is set to leave Anfield to join Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. The Reds have identified Raphinha as a replacement, with Klopp being a fan of the player.

The Brazilian has scored 11 goals and made three assists in 35 Premier League appearances in the recently concluded season. He was a key reason why Leeds avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Raphinha for Leeds in the Premier League last season:



Goals - 11

Assists - 3



Having directly contributed to 33.3% of their league goals, no wonder Leeds are keen on keeping the Brazilian at Elland Road! Raphinha for Leeds in the Premier League last season:Goals - 11Assists - 3Having directly contributed to 33.3% of their league goals, no wonder Leeds are keen on keeping the Brazilian at Elland Road! ⚪️ Raphinha for Leeds in the Premier League last season:⚽️ Goals - 11🅰️ Assists - 3💪 Having directly contributed to 33.3% of their league goals, no wonder Leeds are keen on keeping the Brazilian at Elland Road! https://t.co/4jQW8Ev31s

Barcelona are also interested in Raphinha. However, they will need to sell players to sign him due to their financial troubles. That gives Liverpool a chance to swoop in for the Brazilian.

He has made 65 Premier League appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists. His experience in the English top flight could make him a decent addition to the Reds' squad.

