Liverpool set to make £34 million bid to sign 27-year-old Portugal international - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Porto midfielder Otavio to bolster their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old, who can play as attacking midfielder or wide forward, is an integral part of the Portuguese club's squad. Having joined Porto from Brazilian outfit Internacional in 2014, he has contributed 86 goals in 237 appearances across competitions.

Last season, he helped Porto to the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal titles, scoring five goals and providing 14 assists in 49 games.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Otavio made more tackles (101) than any other player in Liga Bwin last season Otavio made more tackles (101) than any other player in Liga Bwin last season 💪 Otavio made more tackles (101) than any other player in Liga Bwin last season

According to The Mirror (via Express), Liverpool are expected to launch a £34 million bid for the versatile midfielder. Porto are willing to hold negotiations for the player's services around the £38 million mark. Earlier, the Dragons had rejected a £26 million bid from another Premier League side, Leeds United.

Liverpool, who are aiming to replicate last season's quadruple charge in the coming campaign, are hoping to add quality to their roster. With Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich and Mohamed Salah facing a possible exit, the club are looking for reinforcements.

Otavio has earned seven international caps for Portugal. His addition to the Reds' squad in light of Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's potential departures is expected to reap rewards.

Mohamed Salah in contract limbo at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, who is set to enter the final year of his current deal at Anfield, is still awaiting a revised contract offer from the club. The player rejected an initial offer in December last year and is apparently holding out for a new deal worth £400,000 per week.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Liverpool could let Mohamed Salah leave the club for £60million this summer, according to reports.



Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation with his contract expiring in June 2023. Liverpool could let Mohamed Salah leave the club for £60million this summer, according to reports.Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation with his contract expiring in June 2023. 😳 Liverpool could let Mohamed Salah leave the club for £60million this summer, according to reports. 👀 Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation with his contract expiring in June 2023. https://t.co/2ow1wkGP1Q

According to The Athletic, the Reds are desperate to keep Salah but are unwilling to break their wage structure. The report also states that the prolific forward was offered a 15% increase in pay on his current deal, which the player's representatives felt was not enough.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have completed the transfers of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

