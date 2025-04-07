Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate makes demands over Anfield future amid contract saga: Reports

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate reportedly seeks a significant pay-hike to stay on at Anfield. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of next season, having arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021.

Konate, 25. has been a key player for the runaway Premier League leaders this season, contributing two goals and as many assists in 36 games across competitions. One of those goals and both assists have come in 25 outings in the Premier League, where the Reds are 11 points clear at the top with seven games left.

Amid much speculation about his long-time Anfield future, The Times (as per GetFootballNews) has reported that Konate wants a significant increase in his wages to remain at Anfield beyond next summer.

Contract negotiations between both parties apparently commenced in October, but with no breakthrough in sight, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German are reportedly being touted as the player's next destination.

As per the aforementioned report, Konate - who earns £80,000 a week - is seeking £200,000, a hefty increase of £120,000. The Reds, who could lose the key trio of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on free transfers this summer, would be loathe to see Konate take the same route.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool are in the midst of a fine season under new boss Arne Slot, who has unexpectedly taken the Reds to the Premier League, having succeeded the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Although Slot's side have been knocked out of both domestic cups - including a 2-1 final defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup - and the UEFA Champions League - they are all set to end the season with their second Premier League title.

Despite a 3-2 setback at Fulham at the weekend - only their second league reverse all season - the Reds have a comfortable cushion at the top. They next take on West Ham United at home on Sunday (April 13). The reverse fixture saw the Reds emerge victorious 5-0 away in December.

