Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father, kidnapped by ELN, has been released - Reports

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, has been reportedly released by the ELN in Colombia.

The group had abducted Manuel Diaz and his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, on October 28 in the town of Barrancas in La Guajira province in northern Colombia. While Marulanda was released within hours, the whereabouts of Manuel Diaz was unknown for days, prompting widespread calls for his release in the community and from abroad.

However, in a heartening development on Thursday, Manuel Díaz was handed over to United Nations and Catholic church officials by the ELN, as reported by the BBC.

As per local media (via BBC), Díaz Sr. travelled by military helicopter to Valledupar, where he would undergo a medical examination before being returned to his family. He's reportedly in good health.

The news comes as a huge relief to the entire footballing fraternity, and especially Diaz, who was understandably in a disturbed state of mind in the last few weeks. There was also celebration in the neighbourhood where the Diazes live.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro and the Colombian Football Federation have released statements thanking everyone involved in the release of the senior Diaz.

How has Luis Diaz fared for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz has been a key player for manager Jurgen Klopp this season. The 26-year-old has four goals and an assist in 12 games across competitions, starting nine times.

The Colombia international came off the bench in his last outing, bagging the Reds' equaliser in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Luton Town at the weekend during a seven-minute cameo. It was his first league goal in eight games since netting in the 3-1 home win over Bournemouth on matchday two.

Three of his four goals this season have come in the league, while the other has come in the UEFA Europa League, where he also has an assist in two games. Diaz has started the Reds' fourth Europa League game at Toulouse, where a win will confirm Klopp's side's place in the knockouts, having won the first three games.