Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 'fixated' on Barcelona boss Xavi - Reports

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported (via Liverpoolworld) that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in love with the brand of football played by Barcelona boss Xavi.

They have further claimed that Barcelona could seek to sign Salah if they fail to land Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer. Salah's contract situation at Anfield has drawn plenty of attention, with the Egyptian star having a little over 12 months left on his current contract.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @fansjavimiguel Barcelona would be interested in signing Mohamed Salah if the Haaland operation fails. Barcelona would be interested in signing Mohamed Salah if the Haaland operation fails.— @fansjavimiguel https://t.co/TvqAvLyV6V

According to reports (Kingfut), the Egyptian forward wants weekly wages of £400,000, but the Reds are unwilling to break their wage structure.

However, Salah's imperious form has made the situation tricky for the Anfield outfit on whether they should let him leave or offer him higher wages. The Egyptian forward has scored 28 goals and laid down ten assists in 36 games this season. He is in contention to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Salah fixated on Barcelona boss Xavi?

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Salah is a keen admirer of Xavi's team and could be open to joining them this summer. In December last year, the player had openly admitted his happiness at being shown interest by Barcelona. He said:

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me. This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool, and we will see what happens in the future."

Salah, though, went on to reiterate that staying at Anfield would be his top priority.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League, as it’s the strongest league in the world. I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management, and they have to solve this issue. No problem, but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.”

Can Liverpool hold on to Mohamed Salah?

The Reds have become a fearsome team in Europe. Much of that credit goes to Mohamed Salah's fine goal-scoring form for them over the last few years.

Salah is currently at the peak of his game and Liverpool would be wise to offer him an extension. Replacing him might not be as easy even though new signing Luis Diaz has made a good start to life at Anfield.

The Reds are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple this season. They'll take on Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 5 and 13. Jurgen Klopp's men will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City, whom they trail by a point, in the FA Cup semi-final on April 16.

Edited by Bhargav