Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could join La Liga giants Barcelona after new twist in transfer and contract saga: Reports

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah could be headed to Barcelona in the summer as his Anfield future continues to remain uncertain. The 32-year-old has entered the final three months of his current deal, with no extension in sigh.

Salah hasn't let that affect his on-field performances, registering another superb season, scoring 32 times and providing 22 assists in 41 games across competitions. That includes an impressive 27 strikes and 17 assists in 29 outings in the Premier League, where the Reds are 15 points clear at the top, having played a game more.

However, with Salah's Anfield future far from clear, SPORT (via Caught Offside) has reported that the player's representatives have offered Salah to La Liga leaders Barca.

It's also pertinent to note that the Egyptian has also been offered to reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal, who are seeking a replacement for Neymar, who returned to his former club Santos this year.

As per SPORT, Salah's reported wages of £15 million gross could be problematic for Barca, whose financial difficulties are well-documented. Nevertheless, there could be more developments in the evolving saga as his Anfield contract winds down.

"I want them to remember that I was here for eight years, and I gave it all” - Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC attacker Mohamed Salah

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is apparently heading elsewhere after eight hugely successful years at Anfield. Since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, he has become a bonafide club icon and fan favourite.

In 390 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 243 goals and 110 assists, winning every possible title except the UEFA Europa League. Salah told Steve Mcmanaman on TNT Sports (via Football365) about his Anfield future:

“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love, and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked if there has been any progress on an extension, the Egyptian replied:

“In a very polite way (no).”

Salah and Co. next take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Anfield on Tuesday (March 11), with the Reds leading 1-0 on aggregate.

