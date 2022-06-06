Liverpool star rejects multiple offers to accept contract extension with 'significant wage cut' - Reports

According to The Athletic, Liverpool midfielder James Milner has agreed a new one-year contract.

The 36-year-old has taken a 'significant wage cut', rejecting a few other offers to remain with the Reds. The Englishman had offers from two Premier League and one Major League Soccer club. The announcement of Milner's new contract is likely to take place this week.

Joining the Reds from Manchester City in 2015, Milner has contributed 26 goals and 44 assists in nearly 300 games across competitions. The veteran has continued to perform at a high level, making 39 appearances last season. He is also extremely versatile, having played in central and defensive midfield, and right-back over the years.

Milner has lifted six trophies with the Merseysiders, including a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy. Last season, he added the Carabao Cup and FA Cup to his collection but fell short in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Managar Jurgen Klopp was adamant to keep Milner at Anfield, with the Englishman's previous contract expiring this summer.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ James Milner has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity.



Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ James Milner has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity.

The Liverpool vice-captain has been recognised for his career in the professional game that has spanned nearly two decades.

Milner has a stellar Premier League resume; he has made the fourth-most appearances (588) in the competition. Debuting in 2002 with Leeds United, he has also played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

He is joint-eighth in the competition's all-time assists leaderboard, also Kevin De Bruyne (86). Milner was recently awarded the MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

James Milner on why he joined Liverpool

After the Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on May 14 at the Wembley, Milner shared why he joined them from City. The Englishman had joined City in 2010 from Aston Villa and won two Premier League and an FA Cup title.

James Milner @JamesMilner #CalvinHarris Just when you think there’s nothing left in football that can surprise you… that happens! Couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Amazing way to cap an incredible season and fulfil a promise from 2020. To say ‘thank you’ doesn’t feel enough. What a club #YNWA Just when you think there’s nothing left in football that can surprise you… that happens! Couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Amazing way to cap an incredible season and fulfil a promise from 2020. To say ‘thank you’ doesn’t feel enough. What a club #YNWA #CalvinHarris 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/8HviqyoDqv

Milner said that he wanted to help the Merseysiders win trophies as well. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"That’s why I came here. That was the hope; it was part of the drive. When I went to City, they hadn’t won anything for a long time, and it was great to be part of that, the start of their success, winning leagues and cups."

He added:

"Liverpool is an incredible club with incredible history, but it hadn’t been as successful, hadn’t won the Premier League, which was baffling. That was the aim, and if we could do that, win a Premier League here, that would be special. It’s a process, and the process has been incredible."

