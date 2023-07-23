Liverpool star’s move to Saudi in threat as his pet bulldogs are refused entry into country: Reports

Liverpool star Fabinho's move to the Saudi Pro League is in jeopardy due to the aggressive nature of dogs owned by the Brazilian midfielder.

The player is the owner of Bulldogs, and the breed is not allowed to enter the Middle Eastern country, as they are deemed as too aggressive.

One law regarding pets in the Middle-Eastern country says:

"Dangerous and aggressive dogs such as Rottweilers and Pit Bulls are not permitted entry into Saudi Arabia under any circumstances."

عمرو @bt3



الخبر صحيح فعلًا .. قانونيًا نوعية الكلاب اللي يمتلكها فابينهو ممنوعة تمامًا من الدخول إلى السعودية تحت أي ظروف لإنها كلاب خطيرة وعدوانية.



الصفقة مهددة بالفشل بـسبب الكلاب pic.twitter.com/935dx4kBte الخبر صحيح فعلًا .. قانونيًا نوعية الكلاب اللي يمتلكها فابينهو ممنوعة تمامًا من الدخول إلى السعودية تحت أي ظروف لإنها كلاب خطيرة وعدوانية.الصفقة مهددة بالفشل بـسبب الكلاب

Fabinho has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the Anfield club in 2018, making 219 appearances across competitions. He's the winner of the UEFA Champions League and Premier League with the Merseysidees.

The former Real Madrid player, though, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with reigninng SPL champions Al-Ittihad interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

What Harvey Elliott said about returning to Liverpool training following under-21 Euro success?

Harvey Elliott was a part of the England team that won the U-21 Euros this year. The youngster is now back with his club side and joined the Reds' pre-season before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

After a successful campaign with the young lions in the European championships, Elliott's confidence is expected to be through the roof. The youngster said about transferring that momentum to his club side (via the Reds' website):

"You just want to keep building on it. You just want to keep winning trophies and for me and Curtis, it's given us that little taste to just go out this season and try to win as much as we can, which is what we're wanting to do."

He added:

"We're wanting to help the team in every way possible and just make sure we apply ourselves and take little bits from the competition in the Euros and take it into the season. It's definitely brought my self-confidence up coming into the camp and for the season. Hopefully we can just build on it."

The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League last season to miss out on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot this season. Liverpool's campaign next term starts on August 13 with a blockbuster clash with Chelsea.