Liverpool star in talks to sign massive £500,000-a-week contract extension - Reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is seemingly close to penning a new £500,000 per-week contract after his agent Ramy Abbas Issa arrived in England on Saturday, according to a report from the Mirror.

Mohamed Salah has been in imperious touch, with many regarding the 29-year-old Liverpool winger as the best player in the world on current form. Salah and his agent are certainly aware of what he brings to the team, and will likely demand wages commensurate with his performances.

According to the aforementioned source, Salah and his representatives are likely to demand wages in the region of £500,000 per-week, which will make him the highest paid player at the club.

However, Liverpool and Salah are currently well apart following their initial talks. The Reds are not a club that offers huge wages to their players. However, Liverpool might have to make an exception for Salah, as he has less than two years remaining on his existing deal.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz ❗️ | Mo Salah’s agent is in England to discuss the Egyptian signing a new contract worth up to 500,000k a week.[Mirror] ❗️ | Mo Salah’s agent is in England to discuss the Egyptian signing a new contract worth up to 500,000k a week.[Mirror] https://t.co/5T7cOSx8Kl

Mohamed Salah has been in terrific form for Liverpool this season, scoring ten goals in as many games across competitions. The 29-year-old winger was instrumental in the Reds' comprehensive 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday. He scored an outrageous goal to go level Didier Drogba (104) as the Premier League's highest-scoring African player.

Mohamed Salah earns applause following Liverpool's victory over Watford

Mohamed Salah earned applause from teammates and pundits alike following his performance against Watford.

Sadio Mane has called his Liverpool teammate one of the best players in the world. The Senegalese said that Salah's goal against Watford was better than the one he scored against Manchester City. Speaking to LFC TV (via the Mirror) in this regard, Mane said:

"I think it's a better goal than against City. But it's no surprise for us because we know his quality, and he is one of the best players in the world."

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was also in awe of Mohamed Salah's recent performance for Liverpool. The former Manchester United full-back said Salah has been at the highest level for three to four years, something that cannot be said about the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said:

"I think he could be yes (the best player in the world). I look at Mbappe or Neymar or Messi or Ronaldo, the sort of players who have been the best players in the world for the last sort of five, ten years and they’re not at the level they’d ordinarily be at."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"I think he could be at this moment of time."Gary Neville thinks Salah could be the best player in the world right now 🗣"I think he could be at this moment of time."Gary Neville thinks Salah could be the best player in the world right now https://t.co/Igfvil7Ma5

"I think Salah is at a level which is really high, and has been for three or four seasons. A special player, ruthless, clinical, so single-minded in terms of scoring goals so I think at this moment in time, he could be."

