Liverpool star wants La Liga move, considers Barcelona as ideal option - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly keen to secure a summer return to La Liga, with Barcelona considered to be an ideal option.

Thiago, 32, has been a regular starter for the Merseyside outfit since arriving from Bayern Munich for £20 million in 2020. He has helped the club win three trophies, including an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup.

A right-footed technical operator renowned for his vision and dribbling, the 46-cap Spain international has blown hot and cold for the Reds recently. Due to a host of injuries, he has failed to maintain consistency at an elite level.

According to Fichajes, Thiago is keen to move back to Barcelona this summer, as he has no intention of extending his contract at Liverpool. However, the Spaniard's boyhood club has prioritised signing Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer ahead of the next season.

After rising through the ranks at La Masia, Thiago spent five seasons at Barcelona between 2008 and 2013. He won ten trophies, including four La Liga titles, with the La Liga leaders.

Thiago, whose Reds deal expires in 2024, has also earmarked Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Celta Vigo as potential future destinations. While Sociedad are looking for a replacement for David Silva, Sevilla and Celta are interested in strengthening their midfield with an experienced player this summer.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner has made 95 appearances in three seasons for Liverpool.

Liverpool tipped to offload Trent Alexander-Arnold to Barcelona

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino said that Liverpool should sell Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer:

"Who would you say is at the right age, is the most favourable player at Liverpool for other clubs at the moment? You'd probably say Trent. Even though he's had a difficult year, Trent is of an age – he's 24 – where you can still get a really big deal for him. He's a Barcelona type of player or a team that wants to play the way Trent does."

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has emerged as a potential summer target for Barcelona, as per TEAMtalk. However, the Blaugrana are aiming to negotiate with Jurgen Klopp's side to bring down his asking price of around £70 million.

Alexander-Arnold has scored 15 goals and laid out 68 assists in 265 games for the Anfield outfit across competitions.

