Liverpool submit improved bid in excess of £100m to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz: Reports

Liverpool have submitted an improved bid in their pursuit of signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. According to The Athletic, the bid is worth up to €130 million in total, comprising a guaranteed fee and potential add-ons.

Wirtz, who registered 31 goal contributions in the recently concluded season, including 16 goals and 15 assists, is being considered a key target by the Reds. The player is also keen to move to Anfield, according to the report.

A few weeks back, Arne Slot's side weren't in contention to sign the German international, and it was seemingly a three-way duel between Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

However, with Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro setting a price tag of €150 million (as per AS), City backed out. Bayern were also among the interested parties for his signature, but the report suggests that they were informed of his preference to move to Liverpool.

The same report also indicates that Madrid are to compete for the 22-year-old, citing the Xabi Alonso factor, with the Spaniard having coached Wirtz at Leverkusen. However, The Athletic's report on May 30 keeps the Reds as the frontrunners for his signature.

Liverpool reportedly complete Jeremy Frimpong signing

Apart from Florian Wirtz, Liverpool were also interested in Jeremie Frimpong, with the Reds identifying him as a like-for-like replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left on a free transfer to join Real Madrid in Spain.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have completed the formalities for Frimpong, who cost them €35 million. As per Sky Sports, the player arrived in Anfield on May 27. He has now completed his medicals, and his formal announcement is just a matter of time, with Daily Mail suggesting that the club could announce him on Sunday, June 1, when the transfer window opens.

Frimpong, who operated mostly as a right midfielder last season, was a vital cog under Alonso at Leverkusen, registering five goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across competitions.

The Reds were looking to fix the void left by Alexander-Arnold's departure, and with Frimpong on board, manager Arne Slot is expected to have a similar attacking threat on the right flank, with the Dutchman combining with Mohamed Salah.

The 24-year-old is versatile; in two games last season, he operated as a second striker (against Bayern Munich in the UCL RO16 first leg) and an attacking midfielder (against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga).

