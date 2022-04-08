Liverpool target to replace Mohamed Salah demands more wages than what Egyptian earns at Anfield right now - Reports

Liverpool target Serge Gnabry is reportedly demanding more wages than what Mohamed Salah currently earns at the club.

The Reds are in a difficult situation in trying to tie their star man Salah to a new deal and have looked to target Gnabry as the Egyptian's potential replacement.

However, Express has reported that the Bayern Munich forward is demanding £260,000 per week, which is higher than the £200,000 per week wages Salah currently earns at Anfield.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich are currently offering Serge Gnabry €15m/year!



The player wants between €18m and €20m/year.



(Source: Bayern Munich are currently offering Serge Gnabry €15m/year!The player wants between €18m and €20m/year.(Source: @cfbayern 🚨 Bayern Munich are currently offering Serge Gnabry €15m/year! The player wants between €18m and €20m/year.(Source: @cfbayern) https://t.co/MN5MUEPoCe

It's a huge setback for Jurgen Klopp as he attempts to have a plan in motion regarding trying to replace his star man should he depart the club.

The Reds manager commented on the current speculation surrounding Salah's future at the club, telling reporters that the club can't do much more.

He said (via ESPN):

"Mo expects this club to be ambitious. We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision. It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

However, with the news that Salah's potential replacement is demanding higher wages than what the Egyptian currently earns, the patience Klopp has spoken of could diminish.

The Anfield side are eager to hold on to the forward, who has 20 goals in 28 Premier League games this season.

Meanwhile Bayern are reluctant to meet Gnabry's demands over a new deal, deeming the winger inconsistent in big games, but they do not want to lose the German.

Certainly not on the cheap with Transfermarkt, who values the attacker at £63 million.

His contract with the Bavarians runs till June 2023 as does Salah's at Liverpool. The Reds are not the only club reportedly interested in Gnabry, though

Liverpool face a fight to lure Serge Gnabry to Anfield

Should the Reds look to press on with their pursuit for the German winger, they will not be alone.

According to the same report, La Liga leaders Real Madrid are also tracking the 26-year-old as manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to add more depth to his frontline.

Los Blancos already boast the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in the wide berths at the Bernabeu.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral | Real Madrid are interested in Serge Gnabry, but they will have to sell Asensio or Rodrygo first to facilitate the signing of German winger. | Real Madrid are interested in Serge Gnabry, but they will have to sell Asensio or Rodrygo first to facilitate the signing of German winger. @diarioas [🥈] 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Serge Gnabry, but they will have to sell Asensio or Rodrygo first to facilitate the signing of German winger. 🇩🇪 @diarioas [🥈] https://t.co/uuX8t5Awmf

However, Gareth Bale is set to end his nine-year stay at the club this summer, whixh would Madrid more space to shore up their attack.

Juventus are also interested in Gnabry, with manager Massimiliano Allegri undertaking a huge overhaul of the Serie A giants.

They have come off the boil in recent years, having dominated the Italian league for almost a decade.

Paulo Dybala is set to depart at the end of the season, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Argentinian won't sign a new deal with the Old Lady.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dybala



Paulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 - then Juve decided to change their proposal.Paulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 - then Juve decided to change their proposal. ⚠️🇦🇷 #DybalaPaulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. https://t.co/69UDfrJLGC

Moreover, there remains uncertainty over the future of Moise Kean, who is on loan at the club from Everton.

Gnabry's future, meanwhile, remains under intense speculation, and the latest update might have forced Liverpool to look elsewhere.

