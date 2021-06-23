Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Defender attracting interest from Premier League duo; Spurs join race for Reds forward, and more - 22nd June 2021

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate to get their transfer window rolling. The Reds could sign a few more players before the window closes, to contend for the big titles next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on 22nd June 2021:

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips attracting interest from Burnley and Brighton

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips has been linked with a move away from the club as he hopes to play more regularly next season. Phillips played a key role for Liverpool during the second half of last season, helping the Reds finish third in the Premier League.

With the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip set to return from injury next season, Phillips might struggle to get playing time. The Reds have also signed Ibrahima Konate, and the Frenchman is expected to play a key role next season.

Brighton and Burnley will push to sign Phillips this summer, as per Goal, knowing that Liverpool could sell him if they receive a good offer.

Emile Heskey urges Liverpool to sign Youri Tielemans

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has urged Liverpool to sign Youri Tielemans, explaining that the Leicester midfielder would suit any team. Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders this summer, and Tielemans is high on the list owing to his experience of playing in the Premier League.

The Reds have talented midfielders in their ranks, but Heskey feels Tielemans’ ability to keep things simple would make him a good fit at Liverpool.

"Tielemans is a fantastic player. He is the kind of player that would suit any midfield and any team. He excites you because he does the simple things very, very well - the simple passes from here to ther,e and you look at them and think 'that was crisp; that was nice'; that slide pass that sometimes gets cut out doesn't with Tielemans because he is so crisp with his passing. He would fit into any team. I think he would suit the way that Liverpool play, but you would have to prise him from Leicester," said Heskey.

Tottenham to compete with Liverpool for Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham are expected to strengthen their squad this summer after an indifferent 2020-21 campaign. They have already tabled a bid to sign Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per CalcioMercato.

Under new sporting director Fabio Paratici, Tottenham could look to raid the Serie A for potential imports, and Vlahovic is one player they are keen on signing.

Liverpool are hoping to sign the forward as well. But Tottenham could become desperate for a striker if Harry Kane leaves the club in the coming weeks.

