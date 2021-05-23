Liverpool ready to sell rising star at the right price - Reports

According to the Sun, Liverpool are ready to cash-in on academy graduate Nathaniel Phillips if they get a major offer for the defender. The 24-year-old has been impressive in an injury-hit Liverpool side, which has caught the eye of many Premier League clubs.

With Liverpool looking to bring in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer, any good offer for the young defender could tempt the Reds to cash in on him. Nat Phillips is currently valued at £10 million, which is an offer Liverpool might accept for a defender who will sit on the bench next season.

Nat Phillips has been a revelation this season. The Englishman has been rock-solid for a Liverpool side who have spent three-quarters of the season without star defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The 24-year-old put in man-of-the-match performance against Burnley on Wednesday. Phillips scored a goal and had a goal-line clearance to help Liverpool climb into the Champions League position.

Liverpool have a defensive question to answer for next season

The rise of Nat Phillips has been good news for Liverpool this season. Despite missing the likes of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez this season, the Reds still look certain to qualify for the Champions League.

However, the emergence of Phillips has posed a number of questions for Liverpool to answer this season. Jurgen Klopp faces a dilemma over whether to sell Nat Phillips and sign Ozan Kabak permanently or to keep Phillips and let Kabak go back to Schalke 04.

With the reported signing of Ibrahima Konate, both Phillips and Kabak will be fourth or fifth choice centre-backs at the club next season.

Nat Phillips' recent form has caught the eye of many Premier League clubs. With Phillips also being homegrown, interest in the 24-year old will be high for teams who have qualified for one of the European competitions.

Jurgen Klopp has labeled Nat Phillips a "brilliant and extremely clever" defender capable of playing at the highest level. In the 19 games in which he has played, Liverpool have only conceded 13 goals.

Despite having an uncertain future at Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Nat Phillips will get a chance to show his worth in pre-season games before the club decide to make their final decision on the Bolton-born defender.

Nat Phillips v Burnley:



- 69 touches

- 80% pass accuracy

- 9/13 aerial duels

- 4/6 ground duels

- 9 clearances

- 1 off the line clearance

- 3 tackles

- 1 goal



Man of the match 👊 pic.twitter.com/D5eP6HDkTM — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 19, 2021