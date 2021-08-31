Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Defender set to leave on loan; forward likely to remain for another season, and more - 31 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad. The club also plans to jettison a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours on August 31, 2021.

Nat Phillips signs a new deal

Liverpool have offered Nathaniel Phillips a new contract that will extend his stay at the club till 2025. The 24-year-old was linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, and was not expected to play much during the season.

However, Phillips has signed a new deal, saying that he is happy the club recognised his efforts of last season.

“Obviously after last year, it’s really nice to get that reward from the club. I’m happy to be sticking around and being available if the club need to call on me again,” Phillips told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m excited for the next chapter, and just to see what that brings. It is nice that the club has shown me that recognition, and hopefully I can bring more of the same with whatever opportunities come my way,” he added.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip back, and Ibrahima Konate available as well, Phillips could see playing time in the cup competitions only this season.\

Liverpool will not loan out Divock Origi on deadline day

Divock Origi is likely to remain at Liverpool until January, at least, as the Reds are yet to receive any permanent bids for the striker.

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool will not entertain any loan bids for Origi in the remaining hours of deadline day, as they look to offload him permanently. Origi has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool, and might find meagre playing time in the cup competitions like most other fringe players this season.

Rhys Williams linked with a move to Swansea City

Rhys Williams played a key role for Liverpool in the second half of last season, and is expected to complete a loan move to Swansea City.

Journalist Ian Doyle has claimed the Reds could loan out Williams to Swansea City after securing Phillips’ future. Williams featured nine times in the Premier League last season, helping them to a top-four finish.

