Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Defender signs new contract, Jurgen Klopp reveals his plans post Liverpool exit and more - 17th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have good news as a defender has committed his long-term future to the club, Jurgen Klopp has talked about his plans post Liverpool exit and more.

Neco Williams commits long-term future to Liverpool

Liverpool defender Neco Williams has signed a new long-term contract with the club, the Anfield outfit have announced. The 19-year-old broke into the Liverpool first team this season and racked up 11 appearances for the Reds during the season.

The highly rated defender has been at the club since the age of six. It has been rumoured that Williams has put pen to paper on a five-year deal. Speaking in an interview with the club's official website, Williams said:

"It feels amazing. At the minute for me, I think there is no better place to learn and to become a better player than being here and working with the lads. I think we’ve got some of the best players in the world, and we’re one of the best teams in the world.

Jurgen Klopp talks about life after Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will consider his future as a football manager after taking a brief sabbatical post the expiry of his Liverpool contract in 2024.

The 53-year-old extended his contract with the Anfield outfit in December of 2019, a deal which would keep him at the club until 2024. According to the German, he wants to take a year off when he finally leaves Liverpool. He will then assess his future depending on whether he would miss football or not.

Speaking in an interview with SportBuzzer, Klopp said:

"I'll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coaching for Jurgen Klopp. If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before a game."

Liverpool not willing to meet Bayern Munich's asking price for Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich's midfield wizard Thiago Alcantara. However, the Reds are not willing to meet the Bundesliga champion's €30 million valuation for the 29-year-old.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool have informed Bayern Munich that they will not shell out €30 million for the midfielder who has less than a year left on his current deal. Thiago Alcantara is said to be keen on a move to Anfield and is looking for a new challenge.

While the Allianz Arena outfit are reluctant to let go of one of their prized possessions and are demanding the Reds to meet their valuation, Liverpool are playing the waiting game in a bid to have the 29-year-old's asking price lowered.