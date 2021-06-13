Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds linked with move for Bayern Munich star, full-back attracting interest, and more - 12th June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with a few attackers as they look to bolster their ranks this summer. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on 11 June 2021.

Liverpool interested in signing Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has a contract that runs until 2023, but talks regarding a new deal with the player have not progressed well.

As per Fichajes, Coman could follow David Alaba and become a contract rebel. Liverpool will look to take advantage of the situation and launch a bid to sign Coman this summer. Bayern Munich reportedly want €50 million for Coman, but Liverpool will likely start with a €35 million bid to test the waters.

The Reds are expected to sell some of their fringe players in order to sign marquee players this summer and add some freshness to their attack next season.

Liverpool to face competition from Leicester City for Patson Daka

Patson Daka is another attacker who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Reds are expected to face stiff competition for his signature. Daka has been linked with a move to Leicester City as well, as the Foxes are also looking to add more quality to their attack.

With Jamie Vardy in the twilight of his career, Leicester want to provide more competition for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Daka is being seen as the player who could add goals to the Liverpool team. The Zambian scored 27 goals in 28 Austrian Bundesliga games and is being seen as the alternative to Roberto Firmino.

Neco Williams attracting interest from several clubs in England

Neco Willaims’ transfer value could rise after Euro 2020 if he impresses for the national team at the tournament. Liverpool might loan him out to see how well he develops next season.

Williams featured just 14 times across all competitions for Liverpool last season and needs more playing time to develop further as a player.

Southampton, Burnley and newly promoted Norwich City are all interested in his services, while Championship sides Cardiff City and Swansea City also have him on their radar.

