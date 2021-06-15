Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds make contact to sign Bundesliga midfielder; Spanish custodian signs extension, and more - 14th June 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with several new signings as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on 14th June 2021.

Adrian to remain at Liverpool after signing an extension

Adrian has signed an extension that will see him remain at the club for at least another season. The Spaniard’s contract was coming to an end, so there was speculation that a return to Spain was on the cards.

However, Liverpool moved quickly and got Adrian to sign on the dotted line. The custodian has made 24 appearances for Liverpool. Despite being relegated as the club’s reserve goalkeeper behind Caoimhín Kelleher, Adrian is happy to remain at Anfield for now.

“I’m delighted, I’m very happy to stay in the club. Firstly, because it’s a reward from the club for the hard work I’ve been doing since I signed two years ago. I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation. And secondly, and above all of that, it’s a pleasure to stay in Liverpool – it’s such a big club. But being as well a family club, it’s very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged,” Adrian told the club’s official website.

Liverpool make contact with Borussia Monchengladbach for Florian Neuhaus

The Reds are expected to sign a midfielder this summer following Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure. In this regard, Liverpool have been linked with Florian Neuhaus.

Neuhaus’ release clause is no longer active, but Liverpool will reportedly have to pay around €40 million to sign the German international from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Update #Neuhaus: #Klopp wants him, confirmed! There have already been talks in the past few days. The club want to replace #Wijnaldum. But there is no offer yet. The topic could become hot after the Euros. Price: More than €40m. No release clause. @SPORT1 #LFC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 11, 2021

As per Sport, Liverpool will look to sign Neuhaus after Euro 2020 but are yet to make a bid for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool could face competition for Neuhaus' services, as Manchester City are also interested in a move for the midfielder.

Liverpool to offer Mohamed Salah a new contract

Liverpool are expected to sell several fringe players this summer. Doing so would help them lower their wage bill and have some fresh faces in their roster.

One player who is expected to benefit is Mohamed Salah, as the Liverpool star could be offered a new deal towards the end of the year, as per reports. Salah made it clear in the last few weeks of the season that he would love to stay at Liverpool, so it is up to the club to make their move.

.@ptgorst: "Liverpool are keen to get Mohamed Salah tied down to a new contract. Initial talks will open later this year, I believe. He is going nowhere for now." #awlive [liverpool echo] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 11, 2021

As per Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst, Liverpool will look to tie Salah down to a longer contract sometime later this year.

Edited by BH