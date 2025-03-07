Liverpool want to sign 19-year-old La Liga attacker in the summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Real Betis midfielder Jesus Rodriguez this summer. The 19-year-old has played for the first team since October 2024.

In 29 games across competitions this season, Rodriguez has contributed three goals and four assists. That includes a goal and an assist in 10 outings in La Liga, where Betis are sixth after 26 games, trailing leaders Barcelona (57) by 19 points.

Rodriguez is contracted to Betis till 2029 and has a reported release clause of £42 million, but there has been no dearth of interest in his services. As per Mail Online (via Givemesport), the runaway Premier League leaders are among multiple top suitors for the teenager, with Chelsea also in the fray.

With first-team attackers Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez facing uncertain futures at Anfield, the Reds could make do with a player like Rodriguez. Salah is out of contract in four months, while Nunez has apparently not done enough to convince new boss Arne Slot.

The Reds are 13 points clear at the top after 28 games, having played a game more, as they seek their second league title in the Premier League era, five years after their first.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb campaign under former Feyenoord tactician Arne Slot, who took over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Exceeding expectations, the Dutchman has taken the Reds to the Premier League summit, where they have a comfortable cushion. Coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win at Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in midweek in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Slot's side next take on Southampton at home in the Premier League on Saturday (March 8).

It's a mismatch of sorts, as the Reds are atop the pile, while the Saints are at the very bottom, with nine points, making the biggest point difference (58) in a Premier League clash since July 2020.

