Liverpool will have to pay 'at least £75 million' to get 25-year-old Premier League star - Reports

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen will reportedly come for no less than £75 million if Liverpool are to sign him.

The 25-year-old has had a fine campaign with the Hammers so far, scoring 12 goals and making 11 assists from 37 appearances across competitions. He has become a key figure in their push for a Champions League spot, garnering attention from many top sides, including the Reds.

However, a source close to West Ham has apparently revealed that Bowen's value is increasing with each passing game. Now, the London outfit could demand at least £75 million for his services.

Jurgen Klopp could be on the hunt for a new attacker despite adding Luis Diaz to their squad in January. Bowen's arrival could increase competition for places, but he'd still have a chance, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are out of contract next summer.

Given his age and playing style, the 25-year-old shouldn't have much issues settling into life at Anfield. Moreover, it's understood that Bowen himself fancies a big-money move in the near future. However, there are questions about Liverpool's willingness to spend such a huge amount for the player.

The club aren't known for splashing the cash unless they feel it's absolutely worth it. Liverpool paid similar money to sign Virgil van Dijk, who also cost them £75 million from Southampton.

However, there are cheaper alternatives to Bowen, so the Merseysiders will want to consider all their options before shelling out that kind of money again.

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2020 for £18 million. He didn't hit the ground running, but eventually found his feet. His overall record stands at 21 goals and as many assists in 90 games for the club across competitions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp impressed with Bowen

In November last year, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his admiration for Bowen following the Reds' 3-2 loss to West Ham in the league.

In his post-match comments, he had said:

"I like Bowen a lot. He made his way up from Hull, and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps."

With Bowen continuing to impress, it remains to be seen if the Reds table a bid for him this summer.

