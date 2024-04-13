Liverpool willing to pay €70 million to sign Barcelona target - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Porto midfielder Alan Varela, who is also in the radar of Barcelona.

Following the departure of club legend Sergio Busquets on a free transfer last summer to join Inter Miami, the Blaugrana haven't had a dependable personnel at the defensive pivot role.

Among many alternatives, Oriol Romeu hasn't quite lived up to expectations, while Ilkay Gundogan, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong are only makeshift options.

Sporting director Deco has an extensive list of options lined up, like Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich, Bruno Guimaraes and Amadou Onana. But the club's poor finances mean that they could be priced out of the race for all four men.

Varela, an U-23 Argentina international, has emerged as an option, considering his impressive performances for Porto. However, the Reds could play spoilsport. As per El Nacional, the Premier League giants are prepared to part with €70 million to snap up the former Boca Juniors man, an amount Barca are unlikely to come close to matching.

What's next for Liverpool and Barcelona?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Barcelona have had decent seasons, especially the former. Jurgen Klopp's side started the weekend trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference with seven games left.

Having won the EFL Cup earlier this year, they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the quarterfinals by Manchester United. They also have work to do to win their first UEFA Europa League under Klopp, having lost 3-0 at home to Atalanta in the first leg of the quarterfinal.

Next up, the Reds face Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League on Sunday (April 14) as they seek their second league title in five years.

Meanwhile, Xavi's Barca are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions - winning nine - following a thrilling 3-2 win at PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

That snapped the Parisians' impressive 27-game unbeaten streak across competitions, leaving everything to play for in the decisive leg in Spain next week.

Following their midweek triumph in France, Xavi's side take on Cadiz away in La Liga on Saturday (April 13). Barcelona trail leaders Real Madrid by eight points with as many games remaining.