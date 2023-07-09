“Loan without an option to buy” - Journalist confirms Chelsea attacker will join Bundesliga club

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Chelsea's David Ddatro Fofana is set to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin on loan. His deal, though, is without an option to buy.

Fofana, 20, joined the Blues in January. The Ivorian has made four appearances for the club across competitions but is yet to make a goal contribution. However, the player is gifted and could flourish in a loan spell away from the club.

Union Berlin finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season. Regular outings in German football could help Datro Fofana grow. Plettenberg has reported that all parties involved are looking to finalise the loan deal soon.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal



Loan without an option to buy!



Talks about the 20 y/o striker from Chelsea ongoing and positive. All parties involved are confident to finalize the deal soon.



David #Fofana, on verge to join @fcunion - confirmed! #CFC ➡️ Loan without an option to buy! Talks about the 20 y/o striker from Chelsea ongoing and positive. All parties involved are confident to finalize the deal soon. @SkySportDE 🇨🇮

Despite Kai Havertz's departure, the Ivorian, seemingly, won't be a part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans next season at Chelsea. He could use the time away to hone his skills and come back as a stronger version of himself.

Mauricio Pochettino outlines his Chelsea objective

After a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign, Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine arrives after the club finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

The Blues had four different managers and lacked proper direction. Pochettino is expected to give the club what they severely missed. While addressing the media for the first time as the club's new boss, Pochettino outlined his objectives (via the Blues' website):

"My target is to win. Of course, it is to do a good job and play well, as that is our style and philosophy. If you do not win at a club like Chelsea, for sure you are going to struggle.

"It is so important to try to achieve difficult things, because in the Premier League is really tough, many teams want the same as us (trophies)."

He added:

"We need to bring players in that believe from day one that it is all about winning, being competitive and giving our best. We are already working really hard, and, then, we need to translate this energy to our fans to create a togetherness."

Pochettino did great work with Tottenham Hotspur and was effective during his short Paris Saint-Germain stint. The Argentine will need to bank on his experience to get a troubled Blues side back on track.

