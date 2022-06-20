Luis Suarez receives historic offer to become highest-paid player in league's history after leaving Atletico Madrid - Reports

Luis Suarez has received an unprecedented contract proposal from Argentine Primera Division side River Plate as he leaves Atletico Madrid this summer.

Suarez's contract with Atletico expires on June 30, and he is set to end his two-year stay at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. According to Fichajes, he may be heading to Argentina, with River Plate keen to acquire his services.

River are looking for new striker as Julián Álvarez will join City. Suárez said few days ago: “I’m focused on European football”. River Plate president Brito: “Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him”, he said on a potential deal for Luís.River are looking for new striker as Julián Álvarez will join City. Suárez said few days ago: “I’m focused on European football”. River Plate president Brito: “Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him”, he said on a potential deal for Luís. 🇺🇾 #transfersRiver are looking for new striker as Julián Álvarez will join City. Suárez said few days ago: “I’m focused on European football”.

The offer from Los Millonarios is unprecedented in Argentinian football as they strive to make Suarez the Primera Division poster boy. The contract on offer would make Suarez the highest-paid player in the league's history, bettering Carlos Tevez's deal with Boca Juniors in 2015. The Fichajes report doesn't mention any numbers, but Birmingham Mail claims the figure to be 'in the region of £4.2 million'.

The Uruguayan, on the wrong side of 30, has had an astounding career with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Ajax. In 697 appearances in club football, he has scored 240 goals and contributed 152 assists. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga title five times and the Eredivisie title, among other honours.

However, the veteran forward wants to continue his career in Europe, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on the horizon. Suarez has, therefore, reportedly offered himself to Serie A giants Juventus.

The 35-year-old nearly joined Massamilliano Allegri's side before joining Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in 2020. He may come to Juventus as Alvaro Morata's replacement, with the Spaniard's loan spell in Turin from Atletico coming to an end.

Aston Villa hold interest in Atletico Madrid's outgoing forward Luis Suarez

Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on reuniting with Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez could find himself reunited with his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Gerrard manages the Villa side and is reportedly eyeing a move for the Uruguayan striker. That comes after Villa were previously been linked with the former Liverpool star in January. Journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport:

“I think there is still a decent chance that they sign Suarez, and I think that Gerrard will be ideal for him, and I think that works vice versa too."

If he arrives at Villa, Suarez will be reunited with Gerrard and also his former Liverpool and Barcelona teammate Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho joined Villa from Barcelona on a permanent deal in May, having been on-loan at the Premier League side since January. It appears Gerrard is keen to work with the former Barcelona duo at Villa Park by roping in Suarez from Atletico Madrid.

