Luis Suarez set to be dropped from Atletico Madrid lineup for Manchester United clash - Reports

Atletico Madrid could drop Luis Suarez from their starting lineup to face Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday, as per Metro. The Red Devils will visit the Wanda Metropolitano for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone plans to play a back five to stop the visitors, as his team has conceded an alarming number of goals lately. It's reported that Joao Felix and Angel Correa could partner up front, a hammer blow to El Pistolero, who may have to contend with a place on the bench.

Suarez has only struck 11 times in 33 games across competitions so far this campaign. That includes just one strike in the Champions League as Suarez's form has dwindled since a 21-goal campaign last season.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @medinamarca] Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez will be on the bench against Manchester United on Wednesday. #MUFC Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez will be on the bench against Manchester United on Wednesday. #MUFC [@medinamarca]

The defending La Liga winners are also set to be without Thomas Lemar, who's out with COVID-19. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann is back from a thigh injury and could start on the bench.

Koke is reportedly doubtful for the clash after picking up a muscle issue in training, while Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass are also sidelined with knee injuries. Yannick Carrasco's suspension further diminishes Simeons's options. The Belgian was sent off in Atletico's 3-1 win at Porto on the final matchday of the group stage.

Manchester United, though, haven't had a great season themselves, but will be boosted after seeing Atletico Madrid's ravaged squad. However, the visitors are sweating over Edinson Cavani's fitness as he faces a race against time to recover from a groin problem. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club after his arrest.

How has Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez fared against Manchester United?

Luis Suarez has a history with Manchester United, but one he won't remember fondly. The Atletico Madrid hitman has faced them nine times in his career, including seven while at Liverpool, but won only four times, scoring only twice.

Both those goals came in the northwest derby - in a 2-1 league defeat in the 2011-12 season and the other in a 3-0 top-flight victory at Old Trafford in 2013.

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV On this day in 2014 Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to two Steven Gerrard pens and a Luis Suarez goal!! On this day in 2014 Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to two Steven Gerrard pens and a Luis Suarez goal!! https://t.co/6qiz0U5ETz

Luis Suarez last faced the Red Devils in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2019 with Barcelona, who won 4-0 on aggregate. However, the Uruguayan didn't have a productive outing, firing a blank in both legs.

Edited by Bhargav