Lyon drop out of race to sign Barcelona outcast due to €6 million-a-season wage demands - Reports

French giants Olympique Marseille have been linked with a move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. The Ligue 1 side were interested in signing the 26-year-old on loan this summer.

However, according to RMC Sport, Marseille have dropped out of the race to sign the Blaugrana defender due to his wage demands. Lenglet is currently earning €6 million per season at the Camp Nou, a fee that could severely dent the French giants' finances.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €35 million. He immediately became a regular starter, making 45 appearances across competitions and winning the La Liga title.

However, last season, the rise of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia resulted in Lenglet becoming a bit-part player. The Frenchman only started seven league games last season and is not part of manager Xavi Hernandez's plans. The Blaugrana will be keen to part ways with the defender, who has a contract till 2026, to reduce their wage bill.

Lenglet will have a meeting with his agent this week to discuss his future and assess available options after a move to Marseille failed to materialise.

Barcelona close to landing Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Barcelona could announce the signing of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen soon. The Denmark international is out of contract this month, and his departure from Stamford Bridge has been announced.

Christensen has made over 160 appearances for the Premier League giants across competitions, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou recently and was close to reaching a pre-contract agreement with Xavi's side in March.

He recently hinted that his future destination is likely to be announced in the near future, indicating Barcelona are close to acquiring the defender on a free transfer.

“I have known what I was going to do for a while. I'm just waiting for the right time. Unfortunately, it's not entirely up to me. There are also other things that need to fall into place," as per 90min.

Christensen could be a long-term replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique at the Camp Nou.

