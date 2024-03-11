Manchester City dealt blow as star man likely to be ruled out for 3-4 weeks after picking up injury in Liverpool draw - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to be without goalkeeper Ederson for a few weeks following the Liverpool stalemate at the weekend.

The Brazilian has been a key player for Pep Guardiola's side this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 36 games across competitions. The 30-year-old has played all but one of City's 28 games in the league, where they are just a point off leaders Arsenal in third.

Ederson started the last league outing at Anfield at the weekend, where the Cityzens drew 1-1 at Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash to squader the opportunity to go one clear at the top.

However, according to Globo Sport (via Sportwitness), Ederson is set to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks. That's because of latest scans revealing an injury on the rectus femoris muscle of the right leg, which he sustained in the Reds stalemate.

The injury effectively rules him out of Brazil's upcoming friendlies with England and Spain later this month. Ederson is set to return to action for a City side in contention for back-to-back continental trebles and a fourth straight Premier League title, both unprecedented.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 21 games across competitions since a 1-0 league defeat at Aston Villa in December.

What's next for Manchester City and Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Both Manchester City and Liverpool are in the midst of superb campaigns across competitions.

While the home draw with City knocked the Reds off the Premier League summit, they are very much in the title race, trailing leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also alive in the FA Cup, where they play Manchester United away in the quarterfinal on March 16. However, before that, they entertain Sparta Praha at home for the deciding leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie, which they lead 5-1 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are out to create more history as they remain alive in three competitions. Having already booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Guardiola's side next take on Newcastle United at home in the FA Cup quarterfinal on March 16.