Manchester City dealt blow as star man set to miss PL clash against Wolves - Reports

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is reportedly set to miss the Premier League home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 4).

Ederson, 30, was subbed off at half-time in the 2-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest last weekend after sustaining a shoulder injury following a clash with Wily Boly of Nottingham. The Brazilian later left the stadium in a sling.

The Athletic (via GOAL) has said that the injury isn't too serious and that Ederson should be back before the end of the season. However, the Wolves game could come too soon for him.

Ederson's absence could be acutely felt by the Cityzens as they seek an unprecedented Premier League four-peat. They are unbeaten in 19 games - winning 15 - since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in December. Since a goalless home draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal, City have won their last five league games.

They are a point behind the Gunners in the standings with three games to go but have a game in hand. Ederson has played 30 league outings this season, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Overall, the Brazilian has 153 clean sheets in 329 games across competitions for the Cityzens since arriving in the summer of 2017.

How did Manchester City fare against Wolves earlier this season?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are in the midst of a solid season. Despite their UEFA Champions League title defence ending in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid with a shootout defeat. the Cityzens are on course for a double.

In their league meeting with Wolves earlier this season, Pep Guardiola's side lost 2-1 away, though. Ruben Dias' 13th-minute own goal pegged the Cityzens back before Kyle Walker restored parity four minutes later.

However, Hwan Hee-chan bagged a 66th-minute winner to snap the three-time defending champions' six-game winning start to the season. The loss snapped Wolves' six-game losing streak against the Cityzens since a 3-2 home win in December 2019.