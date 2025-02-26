Manchester City identify Cristiano Ronaldo teammate as top transfer target ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly identified Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Diogo Costa as they seek a replacement for their long-time custodian Ederson. The Cityzens have endured a torrid campaign this year after a bright start.

Following a 2-0 Premier League home loss to Liverpool at the weekend - coming close on the heels of UEFA Champions League elimination against holders Real Madrid - City are set to end the season without major silverware. They find themselves 20 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.

City splurged during the January transfer window, bringing in the likes of Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Abdukodir Khusanov. They are now looking for a long-term replacement for Ederson, who has been at the Etihad since the summer of 2017.

As per Foot Mercato (via TheHardTackle), the Cityzens are looking to snap up Costa this summer, with the 25-year-old emerging as a reliable player for his club (FC Porto) and country.

Costa has kept 15 clean sheets in 34 games across competitions for a Porto side who are third in the Primeira Liga, six points behind leaders Sporting CP. The custodian, who is contracted to Porto till 2027, has also kept 16 clean sheets in 32 outings for Portugal.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a solid second full season with Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer, just after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following a superb 44-goal 2023-24 campaign, the 40-year-old is up to 24 goals and four assists in 28 games across competitions this season. Most of those goal contributions - 16 goals and three assists in 20 games - have come in the Saudi Pro League, where Stefano Pioli's side are third, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

Ronaldo has also netted six times in five games in the AFC Champions League Elite, where the Knights of Najd are third in Group B, five points behind domestic rivals Al-Hilal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's other goal contributions this season - two goals and an assist in two games - in the Saudi Super Cup, where Al-Nassr lost 4-1 to holders Al-Hilal in the final, despite Ronaldo scoring.

