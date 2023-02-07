According to Relevo, Manchester City legend David Silva has a 'dizzying' offer from the Saudi Pro League (SPL) to join Cristiano Ronaldo. Garry Cook, former executive director of Manchester City, is currently the CEO of the SPL.

SPL side Al Nassr recently made history when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent. The Portuguese superstar joined the Riyad-based team on a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United.

Silva, meanwhile, currently plies his trade for La Liga side Real Sociedad. The 37-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Basque club this campaign, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

He joined the club in 2020 after a glittering spell with the Cityzens. The Spaniard has since made 78 appearances for Sociedad, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.

While there's interest in Silva from the SPL, the midfielder's future remains uncertain as he might contemplate retirement at the end of the season. Silva is a bonafide City legend. He has made 436 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring 77 goals and providing 140 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate reveals superstar's impact on team

Al-Nassr winger Jaloliddin Masharipiv has revealed the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the Saudi team since his arrival. The Uzbek winger said that Ronaldo gets along with all the members of the squad. He told Sports.ru:

"From the day he arrived, he got along with everyone. He said that we should all be one family and emphasised several times that he came to win the prize."

Masharipov added:

"He sees everyone as the same even during training. Therefore, his respect is increasing day by day. He is also an excellent example of humanity."

Ronaldo recently scored his first goal for the SPL club. He netted an injury time penalty against Al Fateh to salvage a point for his team in the away clash.

Rudi Garcia's team will return to action on February 9 as they take on Al Wehda in an SPL away clash.

