Manchester City News Roundup: Club chief talks about signing Lionel Messi next season, City advised to sign a centre-forward from an EPL rival - 10th October 2020

Manchester City have made an underwhelming start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, picking up just one win from three games. Pep Guardiola's side will be intent to bounce back and embark on a consistent run of form after the international break.

On that note, here is the latest news from the Etihad on 10th October 2020.

Manchester City have the financial muscle to sign Lionel Messi, says club chief

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was linked heavily with a move to Manchester City after the Argentine expressed his wish to leave his boyhood club at the end of last season.

However, the Blaugrana blocked the move, and Messi opted to see out the last year of his contract in Catalunya.

Manchester City have the financial strength to sign Lionel Messi next summer if the Barcelona forward still wishes to leave — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 10, 2020

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada believes that the Cityzens have the financial muscle to attract the number 10 to Manchester if he does leave Barcelona at the end of his contract.

During an interaction with Manchester Evening News, Berrada said:

"He's the best player in the world. He's the best player of his generation. I think any club in the world would like to explore the possibility of him joining their team. He's probably an exception to potential investments that we'd do... but our planning has been done with this current squad, and it is being considered with the current opportunities that we have."

"For every single position, we have to be prepared because there can be so many things that can happen, but at the same time, I think we have the financial strength and system ability to make that investment when required," continued Berrada.

Luis Suarez believes Lionel Messi will remain at FC Barcelona if there is a change with the hierarchy at the club.



Read more: https://t.co/HggO9L3eQi pic.twitter.com/WWu4A4SOH7 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) October 10, 2020

Manchester City advised to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin by former striker

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater believes that the Cityzens should consider Everton number 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they look to invest in a striker.

The 23-year-old has started the season on fire by scoring nine goals in all competitions.

Manchester City have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as options for the position at the moment. However, the Argentine has 12 months left in his contract at Manchester and is yet to commit to fresh terms.

Jesus has been impressive when given the nod by manager Pep Guardiola, but the club will likely invest in a striker if Aguero leaves the club.

Goater believes that the England international Calvert-Lewin offers something different than the duo presently leading the line at Manchester City:

"I’ve held my tongue on this one for a minute, but when City go for a CF, Calvert-Lewin needs to be on that shortlist. He has pace, power, height and is improving every day. He can improve with technique, but he would offer something unique to Man City, no doubt," said Goater.

"When I look at City, I would just say a striker that has more of a physical presence to be adaptable. For me, I think if City to have the success they may need to be more adaptable, rather than one up top and two out wide,” continued Goater.