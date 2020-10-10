Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Manchester City News Roundup: Club chief talks about signing Lionel Messi next season, City advised to sign a centre-forward from an EPL rival - 10th October 2020

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 21:19 IST
Rumors
Advertisement

Manchester City have made an underwhelming start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, picking up just one win from three games. Pep Guardiola's side will be intent to bounce back and embark on a consistent run of form after the international break.

On that note, here is the latest news from the Etihad on 10th October 2020.

Manchester City have the financial muscle to sign Lionel Messi, says club chief

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was linked heavily with a move to Manchester City after the Argentine expressed his wish to leave his boyhood club at the end of last season.

However, the Blaugrana blocked the move, and Messi opted to see out the last year of his contract in Catalunya. 

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada believes that the Cityzens have the financial muscle to attract the number 10 to Manchester if he does leave Barcelona at the end of his contract.

During an interaction with Manchester Evening NewsBerrada said:

"He's the best player in the world. He's the best player of his generation. I think any club in the world would like to explore the possibility of him joining their team. He's probably an exception to potential investments that we'd do... but our planning has been done with this current squad, and it is being considered with the current opportunities that we have."
"For every single position, we have to be prepared because there can be so many things that can happen, but at the same time, I think we have the financial strength and system ability to make that investment when required," continued Berrada.
Advertisement

Manchester City advised to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin by former striker 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater believes that the Cityzens should consider Everton number 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they look to invest in a striker.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old has started the season on fire by scoring nine goals in all competitions. 

Manchester City have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as options for the position at the moment. However, the Argentine has 12 months left in his contract at Manchester and is yet to commit to fresh terms. 

Jesus has been impressive when given the nod by manager Pep Guardiola, but the club will likely invest in a striker if Aguero leaves the club.

Goater believes that the England international Calvert-Lewin offers something different than the duo presently leading the line at Manchester City:

"I’ve held my tongue on this one for a minute, but when City go for a CF, Calvert-Lewin needs to be on that shortlist. He has pace, power, height and is improving every day. He can improve with technique, but he would offer something unique to Man City, no doubt," said Goater.
"When I look at City, I would just say a striker that has more of a physical presence to be adaptable. For me, I think if City to have the success they may need to be more adaptable, rather than one up top and two out wide,” continued Goater.
Published 10 Oct 2020, 21:19 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City Barcelona Lionel Messi Dominic Calvert-Lewin Manchester City Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी