Manchester City plotting stunning move for Real Madrid target - Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester City are plotting a stunning transfer move for Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe. The Cityzens are reportedly looking to make Mbappe and Haaland teammates at the Etihad.

Mbappe recently shook up the football world with his letter to Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman informed his current club that he won't be activating the extension clause in his contract next summer.

That has irked the Parisians, who have reportedly given Mbappe an ultimatum that he would be sold in the summer unless he renews his contract. So, other clubs are looking at the opportunity to sign the player.

Real Madrid's interest in Mbappe is a longstanding one, as they have been keeping close tabs on the player. They're expected to make a move in the summer for Mbappe.

Manchester City are also reportedly keen on signing Mbappe. Pep Guardiola's side won a historic treble in the recently concluded season. They already have a spectacular squad, so signing Mbappe would make the team unstoppable.

The player, though, has said that he hasn't asked PSG to sell him in the summer despite his reluctance to renew his current deal. He's looking to stay in the French capital for at least another season.

Is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid a possibility?

Kylian Mbappe has said on multiple occasions that he intends to stay at PSG next season despite his exit rumours. However, the Parisians' stance on the matter could prove to be decisive.

Speaking about his future, Mbappe recently said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Leaving PSG this summer? The goal is to stay. My only option, at the moment, is to stay at PSG.”

He also told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he hasn't asked to be sold to any club, including Real Madrid:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

Mbappe is one of the finest attackers in world football. If he leaves, he will have no dearth of options for his signature. So, it shouldn't be surprising that clubs like Los Blancos and City are looking to sign the player.

However, signing Mbappe could cost a fortune. It could take well north of €100 million to land Mbappe. So, clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid could look to sign the Frenchman next season on a free transfer.

