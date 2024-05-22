Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne linked with surprise move to MLS - Reports

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a surprise move to MLS club San Diego FC. The City playmaker could be on his way to the United States next season if he decides to leave Europe and end his career across the pond.

According to The Athletic (via GOAL), the Belgian superstar's representatives have had a conversation with members of San Diego FC. The club are making preparations to join the top tier in America - Major League Soccer. Based on the report, De Bruyne might not mind a change of scenery.

However, only one conversation has been had between both parties, and they will need to have more discussions if anything more is to come of the ongoing situation. In the meantime, De Bruyne will look forward to Manchester City's final game of the season, as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at the Wembley on Saturday (May 25).

He has been one of the best players at the Etihad in recent years. He has helped them win the domestic title four times in a row, cementing Manchester City's dominance in England, while also winning the continental treble last season.

Pep Guardiola discusses Manchester City future

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he's closer to leaving the club than staying. That comes after the all-conquering Catalan manager dominated English football, winning six Premier League titles in seven years, with the last four consecutively.

After the final league game of the season, the legendary manager said (via The Guardian):

“After Istanbul, I said: ‘It’s over, there’s nothing left.’ But I have a contract, I’m still here. Some moments I’m a bit tired, but some of the moments I love, and we are here winning games, looking good with new players. I start to think that no one has done four in a row, why don’t we try? And now I feel it’s done, so what next?"

Guardiola continued:

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying (after next season). We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season, we will talk. But eight or nine years – we will see."

Manchester City will hope to keep the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss. The Spaniard has won everything there is to win and will hope to lead them to even more success.