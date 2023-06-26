Manchester City superstar to receive offer from Saudi Pro League club five times bigger than current deal - Reports 

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is set to be the subject of a mega bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. They're reportedly set to offer Mahrez a €43 million per year contract.

Mahrez penned a new contract with the Cityzens last summer and earns €8.5 million per season. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, recently signed Eduardo Mendy from Chelsea. They're also in talks to sign Roberto Firmino as a free agent after his Liverpool exit.

Mahrez is the next marquee name in Al-Ahli's books. The Algerian has been a key player for City since his 2018 move. He has made 236 appearances for the club, scoring 78 times and assisting 59 times.

Mahrez was once again a key player for Pep Guardiola's side in the recently concluded season. He scored 15 times and assisted 13 times in 47 games across competitions as Pep Guardiola's side won the Europea treble.

Ilkay Gundogan shifts base from Manchester City to Barcelona

Barcelona have made a marquee signing, as they completed the signing of free agent Ilkay Gundogan, whose Manchester City contract expires this month. Despite the Cityzens wanting to keep hold of the player, Gundogan chose to embark on a new journey at the La Liga champions.

The midfielder established himself as one of the best players in his position in world football in recent years. There's no denying that Barcelona are adding a world-class player to their ranks. Speaking about his decision to join Barca, Gundogan said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“If I was going to move, there is only one club in the world that made sense. It was Barcelona or nothing. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of wearing that shirt some day.

"I am confident that I have a few more years left at the highest level, and I just want to help bring Barcelona back to where they deserve to be.”

Gundogan will reunite with his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Robert Lewandowski. It will be interesting to see how the Manchester City captain settles to life in Spain and what qualities he brings to Xavi's side.

Poll : 0 votes