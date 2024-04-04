Manchester City sweating on fitness of key star ahead of Real Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly anxious about Kyle Walker's availability for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with Real Madrid next week.

City have been in imperious form since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in the league in December. Following a 4-0 league win over the Villans at home in midweek, Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 24 games across competitions, winning 20.

However, Walker, 33, has missed the last two league games after sustaining a hamstring injury while on England duty during the recent international break. The Englishman is not expected to feature at Crystal Palace on Saturday, but as per ESPN, Walker hasn't been ruled out for the Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu three days later.

Guardiola wants Walker to get fit for the game, but in case he doesn't, the 19-year-old Rico Lewis could start at the Bernabeu. Walker has been a regular feature for City this season, contributing three assists in 38 games across competitions, starting 37 times.

Overall, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has six goals and 21 assists in nearly 300 games across competitions for City. He won the continental treble last season and is a five-time Premier League winner.

What happened the last time Manchester City visited Real Madrid?

Manchester City have a rousing rivalry with Real Madrid, winning four of 10 meetings and losing three.

Since their first two meetings in the 2012-13 group stage, their eight other meetings have all happened in the knockouts, including thrice in the semifinals. Each side has eliminated the other twice in the Champions League knockouts.

After City squandered a 5-3 aggregate lead in the closing moments of the semifinal second leg in 2021-22, conceding thrice, the Cityzens exacted revenge with a stunning 5-1 aggregate win in the same stage of the competition last season.

In the first leg of that tie, City drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu, with Vinicius Junior's first-half opener cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne after the break. In the return at the Etihad, a Bernardo Silva brace and strikes from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez sunk Real Madrid.