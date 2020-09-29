Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona to offer a winger in a swap deal for a City defender, Guardiola wants to sign a new left-back, and more  - 29th September 2020

Manchester City have completed most of their summer 'business' with the acquisition of Nathan Ake, Ferran Torres and Ruben Dias. However, there might be some outgoing players from the Etihad Stadium before the end of the transfer window as Pep Guardiola looks to trim down his squad.

Here is the latest from the Etihad as on 29th September 2020.

Barcelona to propose a swap deal for Manchester City's Eric Garcia

Barcelona are reportedly considering offering Rafinha Alcantara for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, according to Sport Witness. Garcia started for the Cityzens in their Premier League loss to Leicester City on Sunday.

Barcelona are set to announce the signing of Sergino Dest today or tomorrow ⏳



But they must sell before they can finance deals for the likes of Eric Garcia 💰



✍️ @IgnasiOliva — Goal News (@GoalNews) September 28, 2020

Manchester City have a price tag of €30 million for Garcia, with the Catalan giants willing to pay up to €12 million for the 19-year-old. City have completed the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica who will likely take the place of Garcia in the side.

Manchester City chasing Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico

Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax in action during the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City are interested in bringing Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, but a move for the player could be dependent on the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to The Telegraph.

The left-back position has been a problematic one for City despite Pep Guardiola having a number of options. Benjamin Mendy has failed to replicate his form from his time at Monaco, with Joao Cancelo taking the former's place in the team in the second half of last season.

Ruben Dias is already a leader: Former Southampton defender Jose Fonte

Former Southampton defender Jose Fonte feels that his compatriot Ruben Dias is ready for the Premier League. The 23-year-old joined Manchester City from Benfica despite attention from London side Tottenham Hotspur.

🎧 PITCH TO POST 🎧



With Ruben Dias arriving at the Etihad, Guardiola has now spent over £400m on defenders since taking over City in 2016. But is defensive personnel the problem, or is there more to it?@JasperTaylor93, @gedbrand10, @nicholaspwright &@BenRansomSky discuss 🎙 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2020

"Ruben is one of my favourite young centre-backs. He's only 23, but he shows great maturity. He has a great work ethic. He wants to learn; he wants to improve. He observes the great defenders; he's interested in knowing the game. So, for me, it's a great acquisition for Man City. They're getting a top, top player who wants to get better and better, and that's very important," said Fonte.

"Pretty much (he's a leader). He leads by example. He's a hard-working boy, always in the gym, wanting to get better. He takes care of what he eats and is very, very talkative. He likes to communicate, that's one thing I like about him. He talks a lot. He gives instructions, he commands from the back, and that's very important for a defender. So, he's already a leader," concluded Fonte.