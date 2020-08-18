Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Citizens to sign a 22-year-old striker as Sergio Aguero's replacement, a defender to leave and more — 18th August 2020

Manchester City are set to be busy in the transfer window after their disappointing loss at the hands of Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals. Pep Guardiola will now look to bolster his squad as he tries to cut Manchester City's gap to champions Liverpool in the Premier League.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 18th August, 2020.

Eric Garcia to leave for Barcelona

Manchester City will negotiate the transfer of Eric Garcia to Barcelona, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old broke into the first team this season and was the preferred partner to Aymeric Laporte for Pep Guardiola.

Eric Garcia breaks silence on Man City contract talks after Champions League exit #mcfchttps://t.co/ntI2vvpjva — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) August 16, 2020

The former Barcelona youth player, who wants to return to his boyhood club, has a year left in his contract with Manchester City. Manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he is likely to lose the defender ahead of next season as he looks to improve his squad.

"He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City. He has one more year and after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We want it but he doesn’t want to, so I imagine he wants to play in another place."

David Silva slammed by Lazio chief

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare was left disappointed after David Silva elected to sign for Real Sociedad despite his verbal contract with the Italian side. Silva, who left Manchester City after ten years at the club, won 11 major trohies for the Citizens.

David Silva is challenged by Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League.

On the club's website, Tare said,

"I learnt about David Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad. I have great respect for the player, but not for the man."

Manchester City have announced that the club aims to build a statue outside the Etihad to honour the achievements of the Spain international.

Owen Hargreaves urges Manchester City to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez

Former Manchester United and Manchester City midfielder Owen Hargreaves says that Pep Guardiola should sign Milan forward Lautaro Martinez as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The Citizens have been heavily relaint on the Argentinean over the years, but the former Atletico man has started picking up injuries in recent times.

Martinez has also been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, but a transfer seems unlikely this summer. Speaking of the forward, Hargreaves said

"I know Manchester City are looking for a replacement for Aguero, Martinez is your guy. He's got everything. He's skilful, a lethal finisher. He's got everything – (he's just) 22 years old. He's the type of player, whether at Barcelona or Manchester City, they're going to get a really special player."