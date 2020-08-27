Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Cityzens 'agree' on personal terms with Lionel Messi, City close to signing Brazilian wonderkid — 27th August 2020

Manchester City are inching closer to completing the most improbable transfer of the window, that of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. All news surrounding the Cityzens are understandably dominated by the potential signing of the Argentina international.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from the Etihad Stadium on 27th August 2020.

Manchester City agree on personal terms with Lionel Messi

Manchester City have agreed on personal terms with Lionel Messi, according to journalist Veronica Brunati. The Manchester club have apparently agreed on a deal 'in numbers' with the Barcelona captain.

The deal for the Argentine legend will include a 3-year-contract and a move to the MLS in the future. However, the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to sign on the dotted line for the Manchester club.

Manchester City are convinced they’ve a chance of signing Leo Messi, as reported on @guardian_sport. The board (and not only Pep...) feels they’re the favourite to find an agreement IF Barça will let him leave this summer. Still waiting for next steps. 🔵 #MCFC #Messi https://t.co/sfTpCfF5em — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

It is yet unclear whether Lionel Messi will be able to leave Barcelona on a free this summer, with Barcelona insisting that the clause which allows the 33-year-old to terminate his contract expired in June. Some reports, however, suggest that Manchester City might have to pay the Blaugrana a fee of €130 million to bring the 10-time La Liga winner to the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney thinks Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool could be a better deal than Lionel Messi

Thiago Alcantara

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney thinks that a move for midfielder Thiago Alcantara by Liverpool will possibly trump that of Manchester City bringing in Lionel Messi. Alcantara, who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich this season, has been linked with a move to both Manchester City and the Merseyside giants.

When asked about who might win the Premier League next season, the record England goal-scorer leaned towards Liverpool and Manchester City. The 34-year-old acknowledged the improvement made by his former side Manchester United and Chelsea but reckons that the gap is too big between the two sides and the duo of Liverpool and Manchester City.

"Man Utd have a lot of potential in the players they have got, but I still think they are a year away. Chelsea, with their new signings, will possibly need a year to get everyone on the same songsheet."

"So I do think, it is between City and Liverpool. And if Liverpool get Thiago from Bayern Munich, I think it is done [the title]. That is a better signing than Messi going to Man City."

"He (Alcantara) almost came to United in 2013, and now Liverpool are linked with him. He’s one of the best midfielders around – I just hope he doesn’t go there. He can take the ball, be composed on it, keep things ticking over – and he’ll put his foot in. An all-round midfielder, really, with a bit of everything."

Manchester City keen on signing Brazilian wonderkid Diego Rosa

Manchester City are keen on signing Brazil's Under-17 World Cup winner Diego Rosa, according to FourFourTwo. The 17-year-old midfielder has reportedly agreed on a move to Manchester after he turns 18.

@mancity have all but signed Gremio's 17 year old midfielder, Diego Rosa: will most likely be loaned out to one of the CFA's European clubs, is the understanding... — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) August 27, 2020

The same report suggests that the wonderkid is unlikely to arrive in England right now as the move would involve work permit issues; instead, he might be on loan at one of the other clubs that operate under the City Football Group.