Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club agree a deal for Turkish striker, latest on Eric Garcia, and more - 14th January 2021

Manchester City could sign a new player in the coming days and receive an offer for one of theirs. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Manchester City transfer news as on 14 January 2021:

Manchester City set to sign Turkish forward Ali Akman

Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal to sign Bursaspor striker Ali Akman, as per reports. The 18-year old has been in good form for Bursaspor in the second tier of Turkish football and is close to moving to Manchester City for an initial fee of €1.5 million.

The deal to sign him will also include a 20% sell-on clause. Bursaspor, who have relied heavily on Ali Akman’s goals this season, will be able to keep the player on loan till the end of the season.

Ali Akman has played 16 times for Bursaspor in the league this season, managing to score nine goals, as his side look to finish in the promotion playoff places.

Barcelona to offer €5 million for Manchester City's Eric Garcia

Manchester City have a decision to make regarding Eric Garcia, who has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona. They can either let him leave for free in the summer or for a fee of €5 million in the ongoing January transfer window.

As per Goal, the Blaugrana are not willing to pay more than that for someone who isn’t a key player in the Manchester City squad and only has six more months remaining on his contract. They also have financial issues, which means they cannot afford to pay any more than the mentioned fee.

At the moment, it doesn’t seem like Manchester City will need Eric Garcia, as they have enough defensive reinforcements who are in form as well.

Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha wishes to remain at one club

On-loan Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha has admitted that moving to different clubs for loan spells is debilitating, and he wants some continuity.

Nmecha is currently on a loan spell at Anderlecht and is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium when his loan deal comes to an end next summer.

The 22-year old has done well in the Jupiler Pro League so far, managing ten goals in 17 appearances this season. He revealed that he does not mind signing for Anderlecht on a permanent deal if it guarantees him continuity at one club.

“After this season, I don't want to be loaned out. I want to stay with the same club for one, two, three or even four years. I don't rule out an extended stay at Anderlecht. Moving/getting used to a new environment is difficult,” he said.

"It is now going well for me at Anderlecht, and the better I perform, the stronger my negotiating position will be. I will then be able to weigh up all my options myself for the first time,” Nmecha added.