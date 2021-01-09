Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club look to sign Argentine starlet, Sergio Aguero linked with a move to PSG, and more - 8th January 2021

Manchester City could lose another talented young player because they cannot offer him first-team football. We also bring you the latest on a talented Argentine the Sky Blues want to sign.

On that note, let us have a look at the Manchester City transfer news roundup as on 8th January 2021.

Manchester City want to sign talented Argentine starlet Dario Sarmiento

Dario Sarmiento is a player causing a bit of a stir in Argentina, and Manchester City are already in talks to sign the precocious teenager.

As per talkSPORT, Manchester City have already agreed to pay Estudiantes a fee of £17 million for Sarmiento. The attacker has been compared with Lionel Messi because of his style and the position he plays in for Estudiantes.

Still only 17, it’s likely Sarmiento could take a while to develop and become ready for the Manchester City first team. However, the fans will hope he can progress quickly at the club. Sarmiento made five appearances for his club last season in the Superliga.

Jayden Braaf in talks to sign for Bayer Leverkusen

Jayden Braaf has become disillusioned with the lack of first-team football at Manchester City and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Braaf’s contract with Manchester City runs till 2023, but he has already fallen out with the club's Under-23 staff and is expected to leave this month.

Advertisement

The Dutchman has been impressive for the Under-23 side, managing 12 goals in 24 games. However, he is unlikely to make his senior Manchester City debut any time soon, considering the talent Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.

As per the Daily Mail, Bayer Leverkusen have begun negotiations with Manchester City for Braaf. The 18-year old will hope to play for the senior team in Germany and follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho.

Jayden Braaf is a target for Bayer Leverkusen, with initial discussions over a move understood to be underway.



[via @SamiMokbel81_DM] pic.twitter.com/F4Lt7CGAlG — Man City Report (@cityreport_) January 8, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero at PSG

PSG can easily dictate how the flow of transfers take place because of their massive spending power, as they did when they signed Neymar. And with Mauricio Pochettino now at the club's helm, there could be a few big transfers in the coming weeks.

The Parisians have been linked with a move for Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has had injury problems with Manchester City in the last year or so and has not featured much for the Sky Blues during this period.

Advertisement

As per Bruno Satin, Pochettino wants his compatriot at PSG, but the move is more likely to happen in the summer when Aguero will be out of contract.

🔴 Selon Bruno Satin, la priorité de Pochettino serait de recruter Sergio Agüero en fin de saison #Mercato pic.twitter.com/JD3totyiap — Late Football Club (@LateFootClub) January 7, 2021

Although it was reported last year that Sergio Aguero could sign an extension with Manchester City till 2023, there hasn't been any development in that regard.