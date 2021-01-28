Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club to offer David Alaba a lucrative offer, latest on Kevin De Bruyne's contract, and more - 27th January 2021  

Manchester City returned to the top of the 2020-21 Premier League table following a commanding win against West Brom on Tuesday.

On that note, let us take a look at the latest Manchester City transfer news as on 27th January 2021:

Manchester City willing to offer David Alaba a lucrative contract

Manchester City, who are among several sides chasing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, are reportedly willing to offer him a bumper deal.

The Austrian international will be out of contract later this summer, and could begin negotiations with another club this month and sign a pre-contract agreement.

As per AS (via Sportsmole), Manchester City are willing to offer Alaba weekly wages of £240k, which would put them in a good position to sign the defender.

Alaba has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester City’s rivals Liverpool who are expected to sign a defender in the summer.

Manchester City confident Kevin De Bruyne will extend his contract

Manchester City are confident Kevin De Bruyne will sign a contract extension and of talks in this regard progressing well, as per Fabrizio Romano (via SI).

De Bruyne’s current contract runs till the summer of 2023, and an extension could very likely see him spending most of his career at the Etihad.

The 29-year old, who is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, if not in Europe, is recovering from an injury he picked up last week.

Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester City's Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but Arsenal are reportedly looking to swoop in for the defender.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via HITC), Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to reunite with Eric Garcia at the Emirates, and he could take advantage of Barcelona’s dire financial situation.

The Blaugrana are not expected to move for Garcia this month because their presidential elections have been postponed to March.

Barcelona will wait until the summer to sign Garcia, who will be a free agent by then. They are also not likely to sign him on a pre-contract agreement, which leaves the door wide open for Arsenal to step in.

The Gunners will be without the duo of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz next summer, and have already released Sokratis Papasthatopoulos. They will need to sign a defender or two, and Garcia could be a good option.