Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's agent addresses Man City links, Man Utd enter race for City target and more - 2nd September 2020

Manchester City headlines continue to be dominated by the club's potential move for Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The situation in this regard seems to be an evolving one, with Messi's agent and father Jorge Messi having discussed his son's future with the Blaugrana today.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Manchester City as on 2nd September 2020.

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi opens up about Manchester City speculation

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi met with Barcelona officials to discuss the player's future at the club. Jorge Messi, in a short interview on the way to that meeting, said :

"The future at Barça (seems) difficult, difficult. I don't know anything about Manchester City. I have not spoken with Pep Guardiola. It's difficult for Leo to stay (here)."

Lionel Messi wants to avoid a legal battle with Barcelona, a club he has been playing for since the age of 13. However, his father's comments seem to suggest that the player's heart is set on leaving the Blaugrana during the current transfer window.

La Liga have upheld Messi's release clause with Barcelona. In other words, it means that Manchester City will need to pay a transfer fee to Barcelona to secure the services of Messi.

Victor Font, the prime candidate to replace Josep Bartomeu in the upcoming Barcelona presidential elections, however, remains hopeful that a compromise could be achieved between the two parties.

"Only time will tell. The priority for Messi is to play in a team that competes for top silverware. Man City and Pep are top candidates. It [the damage to Barca] is quite phenomenal, we insist on managing this properly as the damage can still be contained. We need to sit down and ensure any transition is smooth and protect the ties between Messi and Barca," said Font.

Manchester United join race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Paulo Dybala (right) of Juventus competes for the ball with Kalidou Koulibaly (left) of SSC Napoli.

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Il Mattino. City have reportedly agreed personal terms with the central defender but have failed to agree on a transfer fee with Napoli.

The Cityzens have reportedly made an offer close to €70 million for the defender but are unwilling to pay Napoli's asking price of €90 million. Manchester City are negotiating with Napoli via Kalidou Koulibaly's agent because of the strained relationship between the two clubs caused by the failure of the Jorginho transfer back in 2018.

Joao Cancelo welcomes Lionel Messi transfer

Joao Cancelo believes that the Manchester City squad will help Lionel Messi have a great season in the Premier League if the player decides to make the switch to England. The defender, who signed from Juventus last season, spoke with RTP regarding Messi's potential transfer to Manchester City:

He’s a great player, I won’t say that he’s not. He’s a great player. And in a team like Manchester City, of course, also with great players on his side, he’d have a great season.