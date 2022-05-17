Manchester United have advantage over Liverpool in race to sign 22-year-old attacker - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to lock horns in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony, as per UOL Sport. The Brazilian is keen to make a move to the Premier League this summer.

United have the advantage over the Reds in the race for Antony, as they have hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The 52-year-old has managed the Brazilian winger for two seasons at Ajax, seeing him develop into one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth €17 million. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season, scoring 12 goals and providing ten assists in 33 appearances across competitions. He caught the attention of many top European clubs, thanks to his impressive performances in the UEFA Champions League, bagging two goals and seven assists.

Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild under Ten Hag after enduring a dismal 2021-22 campaign. They are bracing themselves for the departure of Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani, whose contracts expire at the end of the season. The Red Devils could, therefore, sign a top-quality forward like Antony.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has been monitoring Antony since the player's Sao Paulo days. The Reds' move for the fleet-footed forward could, however, depend on the future of Mohamed Salah. The 29-year-old's contract expires next summer, but with no progress in transfer negotiations, the Reds could look to jettison him at the end of the season.

Ajax are aware of the interest surrounding Antony and could seek a fee in the region of €50-60 million for him.

Antony could prefer move to Manchester United over Liverpool

The opportunity to join Liverpool, arguably one of the strongest teams in world football right now, could be an enticing one for Antony. The Reds have won the EFL Cup and FA Cup this season and could also win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Liverpool, however, possess one of the most fearsome attacks in world football. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are currently fighting for three starting places. So Antony could struggle to break into the Reds' starting lineup if he moves to Merseyside this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to undergo a squad overhaul this summer. So Antony could prefer a move to Old Trafford, where he's likely to be a regular starter under Ten Hag, under whom he has thrived at Ajax.

