Manchester United agree deal to sell 23-year-old star on permanent transfer: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to Sunderland. The 23-year-old recently came into the spotlight, as he left a Wrexham player, Paul Mullin, with a punctured lung in a recent friendly.

Bishop suffered the wrath of opposition fans as a result of the challenge. Mullin had to be hospitalised as a result of the clash. Bishop's tenure at Old Trafford, though, is set to come to an end. He represented the club at the youth levels but never made an appearance for the senior team.

The Manchester United starlet, who's closing in on a move to Sunderland, also issued an apology on social media following his clash with Mullin:

"Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to @PMullin7 A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all! Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!"

Sunderland plays in the Championship, the English second tier. They have Anthony Patterson in their ranks. Bishop's addition could add competition and back-up to Patterson.

What Christian Eriksen said ahead of Manchester United's pre-season clash with Real Madrid?

Manchester United take on Real Madrid in their next pre-season clash on Wednesday (July 26). The Red Devils are conducting their pre-season in the United States, and Christian Eriksen is happy with the team's condition.

Eriksen is eagerly awaiting the start of the season, United's second with Erik ten Hag at the helm. The Danish midfielder said about the same (via United's website):

"Yeah, it is getting closer. Now we are back as a full squad, everyone together. There’s no different groups, and everyone is together, which is also a good feeling.

"But no, it is. It's getting closer and all the things, all the meetings about the games coming up and the season. So, yeah, you get the feeling that we're almost there."

Eriksen scored two goals and provided ten assists in 44 games across competitions last sesaon for the Red Devils. However, he had to sit out for a while due to injury. Fans will hope that the Dane can stay fit this season and be at his creative best as United return to the UEFA Champions League.