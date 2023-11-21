Manchester United to allow 30-year-old star to leave in January amid interest from UCL rivals - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly allow centre-back Raphael Varane to leave in January amid interest from UEFA Champions League rivals Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has blown hot and cold since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. In 75 appearances across competitions, he has contributed two goals and an assist. That includes a goal in 12 appearances across competitions this season.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been plagued by injuries, missing over 30 games due to injuries. That includes four games missed during the ongoing campaign.

Despite Varane contracted with United till 2025, the Premier League giants have told Bayern (as per Daily Mirror via The United Stand) that the Frenchman could be let go when the transfer window reopens in January.

Interestingly, United and Bayern are in the same Champions League group this season. Erik ten Hag's side lost 4-3 in their opener at the Allianz Arena and host the Bundesliga giants on matchday six next month.

Manchester United are on the brink of a group-stage exit after losing three of their opening four games. They next play Galatasaray away on November 29 before welcoming Thomas Tuchel's side to Old Trafford two weeks later.

United need to win both games to give themselves a chance of making the knockouts.

How Manchester United have fared this season?

Manchester United have had a dismal start to the season - losing nine times across competitions. That includes five defeats in the league, three in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag's side are only seven points off leaders Manchester City (28) after 12 games. However, things aren't as rosy in the Champions League, where their knockout hopes hang by a proverbial thread after a damaging 4-3 defeat at FC Copenhagen on matchday four.

A leaky defence and a misfiring attack have been United's bane this season. Their 13 league goals are the fewest in the Premier League top 12. United will hope to improve that when they return to action in the competition at Everton on Sunday.