Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United interested in 22-year-old Bundesliga winger - Reports

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby.

According to Patrick Berger, Diaby has no release clause in his contract with Leverkusen. The 22-year-old could be available for €60 million this summer. Leverkusen expects Diaby to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

They have reportedly identified AS Roma's Carles Perez as Diaby's potential replacement.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj Manchester United, FC Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Moussa Diaby. The French winger from Bayer Leverkusen (16 goals/9 assists this seasons) has no release clause. Price tag: €60m. As a potential successor Bayer monitoring Carles Pérez from AS Roma. @SPORT1 Manchester United, FC Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Moussa Diaby. The French winger from Bayer Leverkusen (16 goals/9 assists this seasons) has no release clause. Price tag: €60m. As a potential successor Bayer monitoring Carles Pérez from AS Roma. @SPORT1

Diaby joined Leverkusen from PSG in the summer of 2019 after failing to become a regular starter for the French club. The Frenchman immediately became a first-team regular at Leverkusen.

He has grown by leaps and bounds this season, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists in 34 appearances across competitions. His performances have helped propel Leverkusen to third place in the Bundesliga table and has caught the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the potential departures of Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial this summer. Cavani and Lingard's contracts with the club will expire at the end of the season. Martial joined Sevilla on loan in January and is expected to secure a permanent move away from United this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pepe has fallen out of favour at the club. The Ivorian joined the Gunners from Lille for £72 million in 2019 but has failed to live up to his lofty price tag. He has made just 17 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

Pepe is believed to be considering his future at Arsenal, according to Football.london. The north London club could attempt to sign Diaby if Pepe leaves this summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could look to back manager Eddie Howe in the summer by making some statement signings if they avoid the drop. The Magpies have enjoyed a massive turnaround in form recently, winning six of their last nine Premier League games.

Moussa Diaby could prefer a move to Arsenal over Manchester United and Newcastle United

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Arsenal have grown from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League last season. However, they currently sit in fourth place and are favourites to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The club are seemingly heading in the right direction under Arteta and will be keen to build on the progress under the Spaniard. Diaby's speed, versatility and goalscoring ability make him an ideal transfer target for the Gunners.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are struggling both on and off the pitch. The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table, one point behind Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

The club is expected to undergo a change in management this summer. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been unable to turn things around at Old Trafford since taking over the reins of the club in late November.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are going through a rebuild under Howe. They have vastly improved under the former Bournemouth manager but could be a few years away from moving into European contention.

Edited by Bhargav