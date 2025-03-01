Manchester United to battle Manchester City for highly rated goalkeeper in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to have Manchester City in the fray as they eye the services of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for club and country in the last few years.

Costa has kept 15 clean sheets in 34 games across competitions this season. Twelve of them have come (in 23 outings) in the Primeira Liga, where Porto are six points off leaders Sporting CP. His three other clean sheets have come in 10 games in the UEFA Europa League.

He has also excelled for Portugal, keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 games. He's contracted with Porto till 2027, but as per Fichajes.net, Costa is being pursued by both United and City.

While the Red Devils are looking for an option to replace Andre Onana, who hasn't fully convinced coach Ruben Amorim, City are eyeing a successor for their longstanding custodian Ederson. Costa, though, won't come cheap, with his release clause said to be £70 million, so it remains to be seen if either club manage to land the Portugal international in the summer.

What's next for Manchester United and Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have had underwhelming seasons, especially United, who are on course for their worst-ever Premier League finish. The Red Devils are 14th in the standings, with 33 points from 27 games, winning nine.

Following a 3-2 win with 10 men at home to newly promoted Ipswich Town in midweek, Manchester United snapped a three-game winless run in the league, losing two. They next play Fulham at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday (March 2).

Meanwhile, City have had a hugely disappointing season, going by their staggering standards. Following a 2-0 home loss to runaway leaders Liverpool last week, Pep Guardiola's side returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

The Cityzens next take on Championship side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Plymouth, then occupying last place in the Championship, had upset Liverpool in the previous round.

