Manchester United become favourites to sign France international after ‘concrete talks’ over transfer: Reports

As per Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners to snap up Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been a standout performer for the Bundesliga giants, contributing 12 goals and as many assists in 162 games across competitions since arriving in 2019. The 27-year-old right-back has won 11 trophies in Bavaria, including four straight Bundesliga titles.

However, with his contract expiring next year, Pavard is seeking a new challenge elsewhere, even as his boss Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to let the Frenchman leave. United have emerged as the favourites for the player, who is valued at €30 million.

Plettenberg tweeted:

"ManUtd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin #Pavard! Pavard can really imagine to join #MUFC as Ten Hag wants him. Concrete talks are ongoing and positive. Price valuation: Around €30m. Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern. Would be a massive loss for the club."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal ManUtd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin



Pavard can really imagine to join

Concrete talks are ongoing and positive

Price valuation: Around €30m.



Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern.… pic.twitter.com/iFO3aRGnAW ManUtd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin #Pavard Pavard can really imagine to join #MUFC as Ten Hag wants himConcrete talks are ongoing and positivePrice valuation: Around €30m.Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

With Harry Maguire reportedly on his way out of Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order and getting stripped of the club captaincy, Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his defence. Pavard, a right-back by trade, can also play as a centre-back, which should enthuse the Manchester United boss.

The 27-year-old has also made 49 appearances for France, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He has won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League with Les Bleus.

When do Manchester United open their 2023-24 season?

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United open their 2023-24 season with a Premier League clash at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14).

Erik ten Hag's side have had a busy summer transfer window, bringing in midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea, goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan and striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The Red Devils had a productive pre-season, winning five of their eight matches, losing twice. In their last preparatory game on August 6, United drew 1-1 against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.