Manchester United close to agreeing £15.6 million personal terms deal to sign playmaker - Reports 

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are closing in on signing midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Red Devils are ready to offer the Denmark international a two-year contract with wages of £150,000 per week.

Eriksen, though, is yet to make a decision. He is waiting to see who the Red Devils sign this summer. He would join United if they are to complete the signings of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC

[@CrossyDailyStar] Manchester United have made a verbal offer to Cristian Eriksen in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford. Manchester United have made a verbal offer to Cristian Eriksen in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford.[@CrossyDailyStar]

The Danish midfielder is currently a free agent after his contract with Brentford expired last summer. The 30-year-old is one of the best in his position and also has Premier League experience.

He played 305 matches for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 69 goals and providing 90 assists. He helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2019 and make a couple of Premier League title charges as well.

He joined Inter Milan in January 2020 and helped them win the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season. Eriksen then joined Brentford in January 2022 and helped the newly promoted side survive the Premier League. He registered one goal and four assists in 11 games for the Bees. Brentford are keen to keep hold of Eriksen for another season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have seen Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic leave this summer. Hence, they could use some creative spark in their midfield to work alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United set to sign Tyrell Malacia

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are set to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia. The Red Devils hijacked a deal between Feyenoord and Olympique Lyon for the Dutchman.

The deal would reportedly cost the Premier League giants €15 million + €2 million add-ons. The Dutch left-back is set to become the first signing for United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era.OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. 🚨🔴 #MUFCOL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. https://t.co/ZKHtg62C7B

Malacia helped Feyenoord reach the final of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season, which they lost 1-0 against AS Roma. He played 50 games in all competitions last season, registering one goal and five assists.

His arrival would meanthe Old Trafford outfit will have three left-backs, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles being the other two. It will be interesting to see if one of Shaw or Telles is deemed surplus to requirements his summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far