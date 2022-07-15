Manchester United closing in on triple transfer deal - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United could sign as many as three players by early next week, a report from iNews has claimed. Barcelona midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong, former Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen and Ajax center-back Lisandro Martinez are the three players supposedly inching closer to arriving at Old Trafford.

Manchester United endured an abysmal 2021-22 campaign, going trophyless for the fifth consecutive season and missing out on a top-four finish. New manager Erik ten Hag has been brought in to turn the club’s fortunes around, but he would need reinforcements to help the club compete on all fronts next season.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils have not had much luck in that regard thus far, with left-back Tyrell Malacia being their only recruit this summer. The situation, though, could change in the coming days, with United set to seal three transfers by early next week.

Ajax central defender Martinez was pulled out of pre-season training on Thursday morning after the Red Devils presumably agreed a fee with the Amsterdam club. Eriksen, meanwhile, is understood to be taking his final medical test before penning a three-year contract with the club.

As for De Jong, United have seemingly agreed an agreement with Barcelona over the transfer fee. However, they are yet to finalise terms with the player, as per Fabrizio Romano, as De Jong is keen to continue at the Camp Nou.

New signings could compel Cristiano Ronaldo to reconsider staying at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most ambitious players to ever play the game. Not only does he strive to give his all on the pitch, but he also expects his club and teammates to match his efforts.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Sport Bible), lack of ambition was one of the big reasons why Ronaldo handed in a transfer request. United had not signed a single player at the time, frustrating the Portuguese superstar.

However, now that Manchester United are finally making inroads in the transfer market and signing promising players, Ronaldo could consider fulfilling his contractual obligations at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old is in the final year of his contract, with his deal with United set to expire in June next year.

